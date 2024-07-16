Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show

Ricky Gervais is teaming up with EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy for an exciting new project.

According to The Sun report, Gervais and Cassidy are set to collaborate on an animated comedy series around cats.

This project marks Gervais' return to TV since his acclaimed show After Life.

Cassidy will lend her voice to one of the characters in the series.

"The project is still in its early stages, but Ricky is super excited as he's always wanted to make a show about cats," insider told the outlet.

They added, "He's a big animal lover, so mixing comedy and pets is an ideal combination. And with his star cast on board, it's bound to be hilarious."

According to sources close to the production, the animated series will feature a star-studded cast including Kerry Godliman, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, and Tony Way.

Gervais also shared a sneak peek on Instagram showing Cassidy alongside other cast members in a recording studio, hinting at the comedic potential of the upcoming show.