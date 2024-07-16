 
Geo News

Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show

Ricky Gervais is reportedly "super excited" to make show "about cats" with Natalie Cassidy

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidys new comedy show
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show

Ricky Gervais is teaming up with EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy for an exciting new project.

According to The Sun report, Gervais and Cassidy are set to collaborate on an animated comedy series around cats.

This project marks Gervais' return to TV since his acclaimed show After Life.

Cassidy will lend her voice to one of the characters in the series.

"The project is still in its early stages, but Ricky is super excited as he's always wanted to make a show about cats," insider told the outlet.

They added, "He's a big animal lover, so mixing comedy and pets is an ideal combination. And with his star cast on board, it's bound to be hilarious."

According to sources close to the production, the animated series will feature a star-studded cast including Kerry Godliman, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, and Tony Way.

Gervais also shared a sneak peek on Instagram showing Cassidy alongside other cast members in a recording studio, hinting at the comedic potential of the upcoming show.

Why Ryan Reynolds chose to show his daughter R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Why Ryan Reynolds chose to show his daughter R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put families first amid split drama
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put families first amid split drama
Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming ‘You' season five: See pics
Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming ‘You' season five: See pics
Prince William honours Gareth Southgate after he resigns as England manager video
Prince William honours Gareth Southgate after he resigns as England manager
Kate Middleton supports Prince William's decision on Prince Harry reconciliation
Kate Middleton supports Prince William's decision on Prince Harry reconciliation
Natalie Portman recalls how Rihanna helped her during painful divorce
Natalie Portman recalls how Rihanna helped her during painful divorce
King Charles talks about 'loyalty and allegiance' after leaving Meghan Markle furious
King Charles talks about 'loyalty and allegiance' after leaving Meghan Markle furious
Prince George forced to follow strict Royal traditions at age of 10
Prince George forced to follow strict Royal traditions at age of 10