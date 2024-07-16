 
Geo News

Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report

Amanda Holden reportedly wants her close friend to replace Simon Cowell's pal on 'BGT'

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report

Amanda Holden is reportedly eyeing Alan Carr to replace Bruno Tonioli on BGT.

As per a source privy to Closer Magazine, Amanda is forcing Simon to take her “such good friend” Alan on Britain's Got Talent judging panel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amanda wants to secure a spot for Alan in the place of Bruno, who has reportedly exited from the show with no plans of return because of scheduling conflicts.

The source spilled the beans on the matter and revealed, "Simon Cowell has yet to decide who will be on the judging panel for the next series of BGT.”

"Bruno is one of Simon's closest friends, but it's not firmed up that he'll be back next year. With that in mind, Amanda is pushing for Alan and will stop at nothing to get him the gig," they added.

"She loves Bruno too, but she and Alan spend a lot of time together filming their renovation show and she knows he'd be brilliant and hilarious on the panel," the insider remarked in conclusion. 

Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian? video
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian?
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew video
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew
Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues
Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud video
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show