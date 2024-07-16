Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report

Amanda Holden is reportedly eyeing Alan Carr to replace Bruno Tonioli on BGT.



As per a source privy to Closer Magazine, Amanda is forcing Simon to take her “such good friend” Alan on Britain's Got Talent judging panel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amanda wants to secure a spot for Alan in the place of Bruno, who has reportedly exited from the show with no plans of return because of scheduling conflicts.

The source spilled the beans on the matter and revealed, "Simon Cowell has yet to decide who will be on the judging panel for the next series of BGT.”

"Bruno is one of Simon's closest friends, but it's not firmed up that he'll be back next year. With that in mind, Amanda is pushing for Alan and will stop at nothing to get him the gig," they added.

"She loves Bruno too, but she and Alan spend a lot of time together filming their renovation show and she knows he'd be brilliant and hilarious on the panel," the insider remarked in conclusion.