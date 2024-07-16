MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video

MrBeast just experimented with something fun, balloons!

The now-most subscribed YouTuber filmed a short yet hilarious reel to experiment how many balloons were required to lift him up in the air.

“How many balloons does it take to fly?” the social media personality inquired in his captions as the visuals presented MrBeast holding one balloon after the other.

The video shifts from four balloons to eight, as the gigantic air-filled (supposedly helium) balloons were attached to him through a harness.

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy in his videos, started levitating a little in the air once 18 balloons were connected to him.

At 24 balloons, MrBeast let out a smile and started yelling as he started floating in the air with 39 total balloons attached to him.

People in the comments section took this opportunity to poke some fun at the YouTuber’s content.

“Wait but for real how are they gonna get him down,” a fan asked.

While another penned, “Please don’t tell me yall shot the balloons to bring him down.”

“We need a video of how you came down,” a third fan requested.

MrBeast’s pal, Karl, revealed how it felt filming the video, commenting, “Being on this set was probably the most anxious I’ve ever felt LOL.”