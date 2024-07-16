Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film

Tom Cruise was spotted hanging from an upside-down plane while filming upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

According to Mirror report, Cruise, known for his daring stunts, was photographed hanging mid-air in Oxfordshire.

Tom Cruise hanged from upside-down plane while filming thrilling 'Mission Impossible' scene

The sources revealed to the outlet that the actor appeared without a parachute as he clung to the wing of a bright yellow propeller plane.

"When the plane flips upside down, Cruise - who did not appear to be wearing a parachute - is left hanging off it," they stated.

Cruise was accompanied by his co-star Esai Morales, who plays the film's antagonist. The scene, captured by cameras on the ground and a nearby helicopter, showcased Cruise and Morales engaged in what seemed to be a high-octane fight sequence inside the aircraft.

"The characters appeared to be filming a fight scene where they grapple with one another before the plane turns upside down. The pilot was dressed all in green, suggesting he will be removed from the scene and Cruise and Morales will be the only ones in the plane," the source added.

Crew members reportedly stationed closely for safety and filming, observed the gravity-defying stunt unfold.