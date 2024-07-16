 
Geo News

Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film

Tom Cruise hanged from upside-down plane while filming thrilling 'Mission Impossible' scene

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new Mission Impossible film
Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film

Tom Cruise was spotted hanging from an upside-down plane while filming upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

According to Mirror report, Cruise, known for his daring stunts, was photographed hanging mid-air in Oxfordshire.

Tom Cruise hanged from upside-down plane while filming thrilling Mission Impossible scene
Tom Cruise hanged from upside-down plane while filming thrilling 'Mission Impossible' scene

The sources revealed to the outlet that the actor appeared without a parachute as he clung to the wing of a bright yellow propeller plane.

"When the plane flips upside down, Cruise - who did not appear to be wearing a parachute - is left hanging off it," they stated.

Cruise was accompanied by his co-star Esai Morales, who plays the film's antagonist. The scene, captured by cameras on the ground and a nearby helicopter, showcased Cruise and Morales engaged in what seemed to be a high-octane fight sequence inside the aircraft.

"The characters appeared to be filming a fight scene where they grapple with one another before the plane turns upside down. The pilot was dressed all in green, suggesting he will be removed from the scene and Cruise and Morales will be the only ones in the plane," the source added.

Crew members reportedly stationed closely for safety and filming, observed the gravity-defying stunt unfold.

New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises video
New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy video
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy
Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy
Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story' video
Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story'
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog video
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake' video
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake'
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report video
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report