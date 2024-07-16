Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy haven’t given up on connecting over their times playing the Mad Max character Furiosa.



Theron revealed that she keeps running into The Queen’s Gambit star, but they never have the time to actually talk about their experiences shooting Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“We’ve really been trying to connect,” Theron told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s been one of those — we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over,” she shared.

“But it will happen when it’s right,” noted The Old Guard star.

Theron went on to praise the new Mad Max prequel, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, calling it a “beautiful film.”

The creator of the Mad Max franchise, George Miller previously admitted that it was the Oscar-winning actress who originally wanted to make a film about Furiosa’s backstory.

“‘Please, George, can we make this first?,’ ” he recounted her reaction to the script of Furiosa before she played her in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

However, Charlize Theron didn’t mind that when the film finally came into being, it didn’t feature her as Furiosa.

“Listen, I’m not mad about [a Mad Max prequel]. One of the greatest f------ actresses is picking up something that I only imagined," she said, noting, "It's always tricky.”

"Who wants to pick up the phone and say, like, 'Hey, we’re going to go do this without you,' " she told The Hollywood Reporter. "No one wants to do that. So, I totally get that. And I love George. I know I’ll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."