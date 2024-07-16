 
Ariana Grande gears to 'represent passion for creativity' with new gig

Ariana Grande signed up for a new partnership set to kick off this year

July 16, 2024

Ariana Grande just opened up about her latest partnership.

The 31-year-old eternal sunshine album-maker, is set to become an ambassador and the face of the luxurious jewelry brand, Swarovski.

It is a partnership set to kick off in 2024 with a holiday campaign and Grande issued a press release expressing her sentiments over the opportunity.

"I am thrilled to be Swarovski's Brand Ambassador. It's an honor to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression,” she said.

Grande continued, “I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle.”

Meanwhile, Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski's global creative director expressed that "Ariana's charisma and positive energy resonate with Swarovski's essence of bringing joy to the world."

"Ariana is a brilliant artist whose creativity shines through her songwriting and vocal performances as well as her personal style," Engelbert further noted adding, "I look forward to engaging in inspiring creative dialogues together.”

