Anna Faris discusses son Jack's journey into puberty

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s son is growing up fast and has hit puberty.

In a recent episode of Today, the 47-year-old actress appeared as a guest and spoke to the show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester about his 11-year-old son who is entering his puberty phase.

"I think I'm really loving this age,” Faris said to the show cohosts.

She went on to say, "Although, he told me that he has an armpit hair. So, it's happening."

Sylvester chimed in with a laugh."Get ready, honey. It is happening."

While discussing how her son is growing fast, Faris said she miss Jack's childhood days.

"You miss it sometimes when you look at old photos," the Scary Movie star added.

For those unversed, Faris and Pratt got married in 2009 and welcomed Jack in 2012.

After eight years of marriage, the couple called it off and finalized their divorce in 2018.

The following year Faris got engaged to cinematographer Micheal Barrett and tied the knot in 2021.

The House Bunny actress is also stepmom to Barrett’s two children.