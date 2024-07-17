Photo: Nicole Kidman reveals how daughter reacted to movie scene with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman took a trip down memory lane and recalled her daughter Sunday's comments on her 'stoned' performance alongside Tom Cruise.

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1999 erotic thriller, Eyes Wide Shut.

In a new interview with LA Times, the acting sensation recalled the time when her under-age daughter Sunday saw her performance in the X-rated movie at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

“At the AFI [Life Achievement Award] tribute, they saw the scene where I get stoned. They showed that and I was like, 'Ooooh. Golly. OK.' I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that," Nicole began.

Sharing what her daughter told her at that time, the actress mentioned, "She said, 'Mom, that was good.'

It is pertinent to mention here that during the film, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise, but later divorced and tied the knot with Keith Urban, with whom she shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

“And then they showed that scene in Birth. And she said, ‘That was really good,’" she added of her 2004 mystery flick.

Nicole then admitted that she herself was left astounded by her performance and noted, “And I watched that scene and thought, ‘Wow. That was really good.’ And I never do that.”

Conclusively, she pointed out, “But they're also like, ‘OK, calm down.' But I do think it's important not to have sycophants [around you],” and continued, “And it's not also seeking out really horrible criticism… We're all a work in progress, as they say.”