Prince Louis ‘stuck at home' as Wales children steal ‘spotlight'

Prince Louis supporters want the young Royal to make more public appearances

July 17, 2024

Prince Louis is deprived of his basic right as a young Royal as his siblings are favoured more.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Louis was unable to attend Wimbledon finals with mother and was largely absent from Euro 2024 final. Amid this, hawk-eyed fans have sided with the 5-year-old, asking for ‘justice’ for the young Royal.

Speaking about the recent events, including Taylor Swift’s concert, netizens comment:"George gets Euros final... Charlotte gets Wimbledon final... George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert... justice for Prince Louis!" reports the Daily Record.

Another fan chimed in saying: " Prince George at the football final, Princess Charlotte at the Wimbledon final, Prince Louis partying at home."

A third commented: "I feel sorry for Prince Louis. Charlotte's been Wimbledon with her mum, George is at Euros final with his dad, and Louis aka the personality in the family is stuck at home with some random.”

