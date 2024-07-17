Sharon Osbourne faced jewelry robbery 4 times

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her jewelry had been stolen quite a few times.



During the recent episode of her podcast The Osbourne’s Podcast which is also co-hosted by Ozzy Osbourne and their children Kelly and Jack, a fan asked the Osbourne family if they have ever misplaced or lost anything, then regretted it and wanted it back.

For them, it was their jewelry pieces that were stolen from them at four different events.

Sharon recalled, “I came up from the bar. I don’t even remember what I was going up to the room for. It was about midnight and there were about three guys outside the room pretending to change the light in the hallway right outside our door.”

She mentioned that those guys actually disguised themselves and stole "everything" from their room in a “cat burglar-style.”

Moreover, the music manager added that after finding out her employees did not pay the insurance and she could not make a claim on expensive her pieces including a diamond ring, she fired them.

“I was so pissed off with myself, with everything.”

On another occasion, their jewelry once again stolen by housekeepers who “robbed” the family “blind”.

They did not reveal their third robbery as it was “too painful” to talk about.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2004 Sharon and Jack made an appeal to help recover their $2 million worth of jewelry reported by Today at the time.