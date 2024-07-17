Ed Sheeran becomes UK’s undisputed king of streaming

Ed Sheeran has officially become UK’s undisputed king of the streaming era as his 2017’s Divide topped as number 1 biggest album.



The singer from continues to dominate music industry as his album, that broke the Official Singles Chart upon its release in March 2017, found its way into the Top 20.

According to Billboard, the singer officially dominated the Official Singles Chart’s streaming era with 2017 album and its lead single, Shape of You.

Both album and the song have been on number 1 since its release.

With a staggering 4.26 million chart units, Sheeran's song has officially become the biggest song of the streaming era.



While talking about the success, Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating this exciting landmark for the Official Charts, 10 years since the way we measured music fandom changed forever."

He added, "It feels like only yesterday that streams were ushered into the Official Singles Chart for the first time – and yet we seem to have enjoyed access to every track in music history, instantly, delivered like water through a digital pipe, for a lifetime.”