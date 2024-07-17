Elizabeth Gillies recalls reevaluating 'Victorious' with Ariana Grande

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande revisited their child acting after the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set was released earlier this year.

According to People, in an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, July 16, Gillies revealed that she "reevaluated" her experience on the Nickelodeon show Victorious with her former costar Ariana Grande, after the release of the hit docuseries.

As per the earlier publication, Gillies began at length by admitting, "I certainly reevaluated my experience with Ariana over FaceTime," she told the outlet. "We watched it together, and then we got together later that week or the next week, and we sort of broke the whole thing down and talked about it, and reprocessed everything together."

The Dynasty star recounted by saying that it's tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively, and then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens."



It is pertinent to mention that Gillies stated that it was important for them to "thoughtfully" reflect on their experiences on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

As far As Gillies is concerned she feels grateful to have a close relationship with Ariana as they check in with each other often.

Furthermore, as per People, the docuseries Quiet on Set premiered with two episodes on Mar. 17 on Max and Discovery+.

The show, which had a total of five episodes, gave a behind-the-scenes look at popular children's shows from the 1990s to the 2000s, particularly the ones by Dan Schnieder, who was the showrunner for Victorious, Zoey 101 and iCarly.