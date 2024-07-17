Katie Price set to undergo more surgeries in the upcoming days

Katie Price revealed that she is set to have even more surgery in the upcoming days after recently getting her 17th boob job.

The former glamour model began at length by admitting that she's unhappy with her body as her mother Amy believes she has body dysmorphia.

While speaking to Heat World, she stated, "I'm not content now, I'm having more surgery next week. My mum says I've got body dysmorphia. I don't ever look in the mirror and think I look good. I never have done. So, there's obviously an underlying issue."

Furthermore, according to Daily Mail, this came after Katie showed off the results of her 17th boob job in a strapless leopard print jumpsuit in an Instagram snap on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that the reality star recently went through a cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Brussels.

In regards to her surgeries, as per the earlier publication, Katie Price underwent an array of procedures, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, 3D, veneers, lip fillers and Botox.