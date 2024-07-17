Alexandra Daddario shows off her pregnancy cravings with sweet treats

Alexandra Daddario enjoys her pregnancy with sweet treats

Alexandra Daddario seems to be enjoying her pregnancy while as she shows off her indulgence with a variety of gelatos during her Italian getaway.

The White Lotus star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from her delectable tasting trip, just one week after announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form.

It is pertinent to mention that she was donning an orange maxi dress as she strolled along Rome's cobblestone streets, holding a frozen dessert.

In regards to the pictures, she also posed while sporting a baseball cap while enjoying a waffle cone and in another, she opted for a hoodie while delighting in a different flavor of gelato while she captioned the carousel, "A Roman gelato monster."

As per Daily Mail, the slideshow came a few days after Vogue magazine broke the news of Alexandra's pregnancy on Instagram.



As far as Alexandra is concerned, she is also a stepmother to her husband Form's two sons, Rowan and Julian.