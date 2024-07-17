Kate Middleton reacts to overwhelming reception at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton’s reaction over the warm and overwhelming welcome she received from the Wimbledon crowd has been revealed.



According to latest reports, the Princess of Wales was "taken by surprise" as she received standing ovation at the sports event, claimed royal correspondent Michael Cole.

Sharing his take on headline-making entry of Princess Kate, royal expert told GB News, “The presence of royalty does make an occasion.”

“Particularly in the case of Kate. She did look terrific,” Cole added. “She was talking with the English players, including Emma Raducanu.”

“She was engaging with them in strong handshakes and eye-to-eye contact. When she walked into the royal box at Centre Court, 15,000 people got to their feet and applauded her.

“I think she was taken slightly by surprise. Her family are all keen tennis players, particularly herself and her sister Pippa,” he added.

“Pippa [Middleton] was sitting next to her, just one removed because they had Princess Charlotte sitting between them.”

He went on to explain the Royal family’s long history with Wimbledon, dating back to the 1920s when King Charles's grandfather participated in the men's doubles.

“He didn’t get very far, it must be said, but he did play, and they have always liked the game and the fact the Princess was there in a lovely, purple dress was great to see,” he added.