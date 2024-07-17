Coldplay leaves fans upset with major change in tour plans

Coldplay, a famous British rock band, is planning something special in order to reduce its carbon footprint.



The band, which includes Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland, is reportedly planning a 10-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium.

The group is preparing to release their new album Moon Music in October.

However, rather than embarking on a traditional tour to support the release, the band is said to be exploring alternative options.

This new step has been made in an effort to reduce the band's carbon footprint, which they are rumoured to be planning to keep their stage production in one place.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Coldplay want to do something super special for Moon Music and they have discussed the idea of doing a set residency rather than touring across the UK."

"Wembley has been proposed as a possible location which would work for a ten-date residency, for example." the source said.

It added, "It means they would be able to play to almost a million fans, all while keeping down their carbon footprint."

The source added that the band made maximum effort to minimise the environmental impact of their previous tour.

This will keep concerts in one place and reduce the need for HPV's to drive their equipment across the county.

This moves comes after the band’s last month announcement, revealing that the first two years of their ongoing Music of Spheres world tour had seen a 59 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to their concert series in 2016-17.

To reduce their environmental impact, the band which is cut down on air travel, used sustainable materials for their stages and employed more efficient lighting.

They also designed kinetic dancefloors, which meant fans could help generate electricity with their movements.