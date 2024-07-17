Halle Bailey shares vacation selfie with her 6-month-old

Halle Bailey shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories which included a photo of her 6-month-old son Halo, who the actress shares with rapper boyfriend, DDG.



In the cute vacation selfie, Bailey held onto her headscarf as she carried her son, who donned a white and gray striped bodysuit.



While looking straight into the camera, Halo sported a gold baby bangle as he grabbed his foot, which was covered in sand.

Meanwhile, the mother of one also shared solo shots of herself donning a scuba diving wetsuit and goggles by the sea, raising her arms up at the beach while posing in a star-print bikini and frilly white skirt, and snapping a mirror selfie in a yellow strapless mini dress.

According to People, Dad DDG, also shared a light-hearted video on Tuesday to highlight which parent Halo resembled as he captioned, “Maturing is realizing that my son looks more like me than his mama."

Furthermore, as per People, Bailey and DDG revealed Halo’s face to the world for the first time, earlier this month after they shared a series of vacation snaps.