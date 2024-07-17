 
King Charles outlines Keir Starmer government's legislative programme

State Opening marks the formal start of Parliament’s working year and the King’s speech sets out the government’s agenda

July 17, 2024

King Charles has said that Keir Starmer government's legislative programme will be mission-led and based on the principles of ‘security, fairness and opportunity for all.’

The King said this at State Opening of Parliament, almost two weeks after the election which saw Sir Keir Starmer be elected Prime Minister.

The monarch set out Keir Starmer's legislative agenda, promising a government of service focused on reviving the economy and tackling issues from an acute housing shortage to a cost of living crisis.

In his speech, King Charles, wearing a crimson and white robe and the Imperial State crown, says: "My government will govern in service to the country."

"My government's legislative programme will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all."

Queen Camilla also joined King Charles for the State Opening of Parliament.

State Opening marks the formal start of Parliament’s working year and the King’s speech sets out the government’s agenda for the coming session, outlining proposed policies and legislation.

