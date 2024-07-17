 
Sarah Ferguson takes major decision in honour of King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024

July 17, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has taken a major decision for King Charles after the palace confirmed monarch’s Australia visit in October.

On July 15, the palace confirmed, “The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024. This will include Royal Visits to Australia and Samoa.”

Following this announcement, Sarah Ferguson has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction in Australia in the same month.

The festival's social media shared Sarah’s statement which read: "With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King, which has recently been announced.”

It further said, "Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1st at 6.30pm for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologises to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date."

