Madonna announces exciting career update

Madonna has announced a major career update.



The 65-year-old is back at her typewriter creating her biopic after completing her 'Celebration Tour'.



Taking to Instagram, the singer posed for a number of photos showing herself sitting at a classic typewriter.

Sharing the images, she wrote in an accompanying caption, "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this...........OKAY. (Story of my life)."

One of the images showed what appears to be the title page of the project, which she confirmed is titled Who's That Girl.

The Queen of Pop had been working on a film biopic about her life since 2020 with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, who initially planned to write the script.

However, in 2022 Diablo exited and after few more changes, the project was somehow put on ice in January 2023.

Madonna, on other hand, focused on her seven-month world tour world tour.

However, the production is now at the forefront of her focus once again.

Ozark actress Julia Garner has been announced as landing the lead role in the film project.



The movie is expected to begin filming within a year, with Madonna herself behind the camera.

The singer is said to be taking on the role as director of the project.