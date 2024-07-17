Drake faces major house flood with light 'espresso martini' humor

Drake might just be drowning in more than just the feud he had with Kendrick Lamar!



On Tuesday, the 37-year-old artist took to his official Instagram account to document his home being flooded, quite literally.

Even though, this may not be an ideal situation for anyone, the Canadian rapper did try to poke some light-hearted fun at the scenario.

In the uploaded video, that showed his residence being filled with water during a rainstorm in Canada and captioned it, “This better be Espresso Martini.”

An unidentified individual, dressed in all-black, can be seen trying to close the doors as muddy rainwater rushed inside and started to build up inside and fill up the room, the person and Drake were standing in.

With no supposed audio, Drake then pans the camera to show his feet that are completely submerged in water. He could also be seen holding a broom, most probably to steer the water away in another direction.

Even though the Grammy winning artist did not tag his exact location in the video, his hometown, Toronto, has been experiencing heavy rainfall.