Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon on same page about relationship future

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have the same vision for their future

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are getting very serious, but they don’t feel the need to put a ring on it for society’s sake.

“There’s no rush. Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it,” a second source added.

“Brad and Ines have mastered the art of balancing Brad’s high-profile public life with their private relationship,” the first tipster added, explaining their dynamic.

“They enjoy low-key date nights that allow them to unwind and connect. They often cook together, and movie nights are another favorite,” they added.

“Brad loves how easygoing and smart Ines is,” the insider added. “They connect on an intellectual level as well as physical.”

Ines and Brad were first linked in November 2022 and have been seen together in public yet keep their relationship private. The duo were recently spotted together at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England.

Brad is no stranger to the Formula 1 race tracks now, thanks to his upcoming movie F1, for which he even drove Formula 1 cars on real tracks.