Harry Connick Jr. reveals favourite part of movie with Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick starred together in romantic movie, 'Hope Floats'

July 17, 2024

Sandra Bullock received praise by her former co-star, Harry Connick.

The actor recently sat down for a confessional with People Magazine and reflected on her gig with Sandra Bullock.

For those unversed, Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick played lovebirds in movie, Hope Floats.

Harry began the chat with gushing over Sandra Bullock, “She's just amazing."

He went on to admit that 26 years after their movie premiered, the co-stars "still keep in touch."

Reflecting on the romantic flick, Harry confessed that his favourite thing about the project was "just meeting Sandy, getting to know her."

"I loved doing that movie with her and I loved everything about it, but coming away from that with her as a friend was definitely my favorite part," he added.

"She's busy and I'm busy, but when we do talk or text each other, it's always great to hear from her," he revealed before signing off from the topic.

