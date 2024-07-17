 
King Charles faces THIS ‘difficulty' in plans for Queen Camilla's 77th birthday

Queen Camilla is celebrating her 77th birthday on July 17 with King Charles

July 17, 2024

King Charles’ plans for Queen Camilla’s birthday party may be hindered in one way, per his ex-butler.

Marking the Queen’s 77th birthday today, the King is expected to present her with a gift, per his former butler Grant Harrold.

Harrold noted that getting the Royal Family together could be “difficult” due to everyone’s busy schedules.

Sharing insight on how the birthday could go, he told OK!: “Normally Charles would get Camilla a piece of jewellery or maybe something for her gardens.”

"Just like the rest of us, it’s something normal. That’s the thing they are so normal and I keep saying you know that they’re royal in name and by nature and everything they do but behind closed doors they’re just like you and me," he continued.

Dishing on the family gathering on birthdays, he said: "The King normally does something for her, historically it’s always been said that they normally have a small gathering in a Highgrove with a few friends, but it’s never a big occasion.”

“The last time it was a big occasion was her 70th. But normal birthdays are very private…"

He further shared: "They will probably do something with her family. I imagine her kids Tom and Laura will want to see her, they might all get together and maybe go out for lunch.”

He added: "Camilla and Charles will do something but in terms of gathering the Royal Family it’s difficult because it's such a big family they’re all doing things and commitments so it’s not always guaranteed."

