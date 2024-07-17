 
Blake Shelton admits 'it's a Post Malone world' in latest concert duet

Post Malone brought out Blake Shelton, during his concert, to perform a surprise duet of 'Pour Me a Drink'

July 17, 2024

Post Malone just surprised his fans with the appearance of none other than Blake Shelton.

During his Tuesday night performance at Music City, the 29-year-old artist collaborated with the Purple Irises crooner for his A Night in Nashville concert held at Marathon Music Works.

Welcoming guests HARDY, Joe Nichols, Sierra Ferrell and Malone, were joined by Shelton to perform their duet, Pour Me a Drink that was released last month.

The 48-year-old country music star embrace Malone, who has constantly been hyping up his genre shift to country music, with teasers and announcements regarding his forthcoming album, F-1 Trillion.

According to fan recorded footage, as Shelton took the stage, he announced, "It's a Post Malone world we're living in!" that sparked cheers from the spectators.

Additionally, Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani also documented the momentous performance as she took to her official Instagram account to upload videos of the night on her Stories.

As her husband stepped down from stage after his performance, the No Doubt crooner panned her camera towards Shelton, who shouted "Woo!" in the video, off stage.

