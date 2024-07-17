 
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment

Matty Healy’s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hinted at wishes for next big step in relationship

July 17, 2024

Matty Healy’s fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, may be ready for the biggest step in their relationship.

In an interview with British Vogue she talked about raising her future children with due regard for mindfulness.

“When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night — no phones — to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness,” she said.

Gabriette gave the interview out of her and Healy’s new Hollywood Hills home. She went on to gush about being in love and said, “I love being in love. When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else.”

Bechtel and Healy first sparked engagement rumors in June, which were later confirmed by The 1975 frontman’s mom Denise Welch during an episode of ITV’s Loose Women.

She also revealed that Bechtel's “black diamond” ring was custom made.

Voicing her support for the engaged couple, she said she “couldn’t be more thrilled”

“She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous. Anyway, we couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I’m thrilled,” she added. 

