 
Geo News

Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose

The actress welcomed her daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johanssons daughter Rose
Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose

Colin Jost made a rare comment about his stepdaughter Rose.

The 42-year-old comedian appeared in a recent interview with The New York Times on Saturday, July 13, and gushed over his wife Scarlett Johansson’s qualities which made him fall in love with him.

"I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom,” he told the outlet.

While talking about the Avengers actress he mentioned her daughter Rose, "I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2.”

"It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom,” the Saturday Night Live star added.

It is pertinent to mention that Johansson shares a 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress revealed that her daughter is not a fan of her Marvel movies.

“She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie. She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God,” the Black Widow star said.

For those unversed, Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October 2020 and also share a 2-year-old son, Cosmo.

Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Gisele Bundchen steps out with beau Valente in a sporty outing
Gisele Bundchen steps out with beau Valente in a sporty outing
Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon hopeful for return to UK
Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon hopeful for return to UK
Paris Hilton revives 'very special' 'The Simple Life' nostalgia in fans video
Paris Hilton revives 'very special' 'The Simple Life' nostalgia in fans
Royal insider addresses Prince Harry's decision to flee the UK
Royal insider addresses Prince Harry's decision to flee the UK