Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose

Colin Jost made a rare comment about his stepdaughter Rose.



The 42-year-old comedian appeared in a recent interview with The New York Times on Saturday, July 13, and gushed over his wife Scarlett Johansson’s qualities which made him fall in love with him.

"I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom,” he told the outlet.

While talking about the Avengers actress he mentioned her daughter Rose, "I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2.”

"It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom,” the Saturday Night Live star added.

It is pertinent to mention that Johansson shares a 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress revealed that her daughter is not a fan of her Marvel movies.

“She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie. She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God,” the Black Widow star said.

For those unversed, Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October 2020 and also share a 2-year-old son, Cosmo.