Ines De Ramon 'visibly affects' Brad Pitt's personality for good: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are still going strong in their relationship after Angelina Jolie split

July 18, 2024

Brad Pitt’s personality has been reportedly groomed by new lady-love Ines De Ramon.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star “has really reformed for Ines,” and prefers being groomed as per the liking of Ines.

“Brad’s generally paying more attention to clothes he wears and letting her pick out his cologne. She’s even got him flossing his teeth,” a source told the outlet.

They even mentioned that prior to his romance with the jewelry designer Brad “would often go a day or two without bathing, which is astonishing given he’s such a huge sex symbol, but with Ines” “he's gone out of his way to change his smelly ways.”

“Brad used to be quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair, and only wanting to use soap and water when he did shower and refusing to use deodorant or cologne,” they continued.

However, since the arrival of Ines in Brad’s life “it’s a different story” because “now, they love to go out and get pampered at the spa together, like massages and facials.”

“He loves moisturizers and skin creams too; he’s upped his game in this area to everyone’s relief,” the insider concluded. 

