Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album

Joe Jonas is all set to reveal his inside world through his upcoming album.



The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers member made an announcement on Wednesday, July 17 that he is releasing his new solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love, on October 18.

Jonas said in a press release, "This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me.”

He went on to say, "When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment,"

"It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about,” Jonas added.

Moreover, the singer-songwriter revealed that his album is about his "experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness he has found in doing what he loves for a living."

While concluding his statement Jonas said that his upcoming album is a 'reflection and celebration of life'.

The first single, Work It Out will drop on July 19