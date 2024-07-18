Blake Lively shares unusual family portrait with Ryan Renolds

Blake Lively has treated her fans to a family portrait but it is far from being traditional.



The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram stories with a playful shout out to her husband Ryan Reynolds as well as herself ahead of their new films.

The picture was of a theatre where posters of her husband's action flick Deadpool & Wolverine and her upcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us were framed on a wall.

“Family portrait,” she captioned the story, as well as tagging both film’s Instagram accounts and It Ends with Us' author Colleen Hoover, who she gave photo credits.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first to hit theaters, slated for a July 26 release, while It Ends with Us will premiere on August 9.

Reynolds and Lively share four kids — daughters Betty, James and Inez, as well as a fourth baby, whose name and sex has not been announced.

Lively's forthcoming film tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman embarking on a relationship with a passionate man named Ryle (Justin Baldoni, also the film’s director).

As a pattern of abuse emerges in her relationship, Lily reunites with former flame Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar and, in flashback, Alex Neustaedter).

As for Reynold's new flick, Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.