 
Geo News

King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla

King Charles undergoes major behavioral change for his ‘beloved’ wife Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla
King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla

King Charles took drastic measures to change himself after marrying Camilla Parker Bowles so he would not end up hurting her.

Speaking on the King and Queen’s relationship dynamics, an expert pointed out how Charles appreciates Camilla for her Royal work while comparing his behaviour with his ex-wife, Princess Diana.

In a conversation with The Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that the monarch used to be very jealous of the former Princess of Wales’ success but has a very changed attitude when it comes to his ‘beloved’ wife Camilla.

Despite having a bad reputation during the early years of her marriage to Charles, Camilla has seen a rise in her popularity over time.

But the noteworthy thing was Charles’ behaviour towards Camilla, the expert pointed out, noting how he never felt threatened of her growing popularity.

"I think that whereas Charles was rather jealous of Diana's success, he could not be more proud of Camilla, who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public," she added.

"I think part of it is because she so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her. But it must also be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval, even affection, from a public who once ganged up against her as the 'other woman' who made Diana so unhappy.

"Diana was absolutely right when she told me that Camilla was 'loyal' and that Charles' love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made.”

Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims