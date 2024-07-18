King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla

King Charles took drastic measures to change himself after marrying Camilla Parker Bowles so he would not end up hurting her.



Speaking on the King and Queen’s relationship dynamics, an expert pointed out how Charles appreciates Camilla for her Royal work while comparing his behaviour with his ex-wife, Princess Diana.

In a conversation with The Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that the monarch used to be very jealous of the former Princess of Wales’ success but has a very changed attitude when it comes to his ‘beloved’ wife Camilla.

Despite having a bad reputation during the early years of her marriage to Charles, Camilla has seen a rise in her popularity over time.

But the noteworthy thing was Charles’ behaviour towards Camilla, the expert pointed out, noting how he never felt threatened of her growing popularity.

"I think that whereas Charles was rather jealous of Diana's success, he could not be more proud of Camilla, who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public," she added.

"I think part of it is because she so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her. But it must also be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval, even affection, from a public who once ganged up against her as the 'other woman' who made Diana so unhappy.

"Diana was absolutely right when she told me that Camilla was 'loyal' and that Charles' love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made.”