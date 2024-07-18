Ozzy Osbourne offends Britney Spears with comment on dancing videos

Ozzy Osbourne comments on Britney Spears dancing videos

Veteran musician Ozzy Osbourne has had enough of Britney Spears' conduct on social media.



Ozzy, 75, shared his two cents on Spears' popular dance clips in a recent episode of The Osbourne Podcast, referring to it as 'sad.'

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” said Ozzy before his wife, Sharon, clarified he was discussing her 'dancing.'

“Every f****** day,” Ozzy added. “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

“Poor little thing,” Sharon said, with Jack quickly adding, “Very sad indeed.” His mother then said, “It’s heartbreaking.”

The conversation had begun with the Osbourne family answering questions from their listeners, with the first one directed towards their daughter, Kelly, if she would ever post TikTok dances.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” the 39-year-old said before her parents added their own thoughts.

Sharon, 71, then recalled how TikTok initally seemed to her as a platform with silly dances and is starting to mould into something more than just that before Ozzy expressed his disapproval with his fellow popstar's approach.