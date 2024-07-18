'Avengers: Endgame' directors return for two major Marvel movies

Anthony and Joe Russo, also known as the Russo Bros, are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct two major Marvel movies.



As reported by THR, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are in early discussions to lead the upcoming superhero team-up sequels.

If the discussion goes as per the plan, the directors will helm Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, slated to release on May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, respectively, the report revealed.

The Russo bros have in total directed four of Marvel’s biggest and best regarded movies such as Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Their directed Marvel films grossed $6.681 billion in total, as per the publication.

Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was said to star Jonathan Majors as time-traveling villain Kang.



However, after the actor was convicted of assault and harassment back in December 2023, Marvel parted ways with him.

Later, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, was said to be directing Kang Dynasty, but he departed a month before Majors’ conviction, handing the opportunity to the Russo bros.



The feature is expected to get a new name and a new focus.