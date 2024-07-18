Kate Middleton is looking for distraction to battle hard reality of cancer

 
July 18, 2024

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying very hard to distract herself from the reality of her cancer battle.

Comments about this have been brought to light by The King author Chris Andersen.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

There he pointed out the Princess’ desire for a ‘much needed distraction’ and said, “Now, more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life – and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles III.”

Broadcaster Helena Chard chimed in at this point too and doubled down by saying, “The Wales family prioritize the well-being of their family above anything.”

“They spend as much time as possible in the great outdoors. Enjoying sports and games plays a huge part in their joyful family life.”

