Chrissy Teigen shares precious milestones with her son Wren Alexander

Chrissy Teigen shares precious milestones of her son

Chrissy Teigen recently shared milestones of her one-month-old, youngest son named Wren Alexander, who she shares with John Legend.



It is pertinent to mention that the model and author took it to Instagram and shared a clip of her youngest son, Wren Alexander, taking a couple of steps in the garden.

As per Daily Mail, in regards to the video, Wren was walking on the grass before collapsing to the ground and claps, leading to another voice yelling, “Yay”

As far as the caption is concerned, Teigan wrote across the video, “The clap! Here he comes, world,” as per the earlier outlet.

Moreover, in regards to Wren’s dressing, he donned a beige T-shirt and shorts that featured illustrations of guitars.

Furthermore, the new video of Wren came after Teigan shared a side-by-side photograph of Wren and his father, John Legend.

Moreover, according to the Daily Mail, the post featured a throwback photo of Legend as a baby, as well as a snap of Wren smiling as he sat in his high chair, eating some strawberries.

Teigen also shares daughter Luna Simone, son Miles Theodore, and daughter Esti Maxine, with husband Legend.