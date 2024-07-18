 
Kourtney Kardashian's son begs mom to not get 'another' baby 'this quick'

Kourtney Kardashian indulged in some intimacy with her husband, Travis Barker, and her son, Reign, had a hilarious reaction to it

July 18, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian might have just taken her affection to Travis Barker on another level.

Given that the couple was currently spending time apart, total of nine days, due to their busy schedules, the 45-year-old The Kardashians star embraced her Blink-182 drummer husband and showered him with kisses.

In the latest episode of the reality TV show, Kourtney can be seen engaging in intimate actions with Travis as their son, Reign, quite innocently asked them to stop.

“Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign quipped and jokingly added, “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

“My husband is home. I missed you,” the Poosh founder told her husband.

While in her confessional, she defended her actions stating that this was the longest the married couple had spent time apart ever since they welcomed their youngest child, Rocky, into the world, in November 2023.

In the episode, Kourtney and Travis could be seen exploring Sydney in a luxurious yacht ride with their children, Reign and daughter, Penelope while Rocky was left back at home under the care of a nurse.

