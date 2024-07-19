Christopher Reeve's son Will to make special cameo in new 'Superman' movie

Will Reeve, son of legendary Superman actor Christopher Reeve, is set to make a special appearance in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie.

In an interview with TMZ, Reeve, who works as a correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, confirmed his cameo role.

He said, "I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it [happen]."

In the film, Will Reeve will portray a reporter, a fitting nod to the legacy of Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent, who works as a journalist at The Daily Planet.



"I don't know what I'm allowed to say, It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy...I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job cuz there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!" the actor added.

The movie aims to honor Christopher Reeve's legacy as Superman, a role he famously played across four films before a tragic horse-riding accident left him paralyzed.