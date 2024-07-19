Halle Berry reflects on 'Catwoman' setback

Halle Berry recalled the Catwoman’s disappointing box office performance 20 years back and how it impacted her.



In the celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary the film's director Pitof, producer Denise Di Novi, writer John Brancato, and Berry appeared in a recent oral history interview with Entertainment Weekly.

During the conversation the 57-year-old actress admitted that she did not love the backlash the film received.

"I didn’t want to be casual about it, but I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving," Berry told the outlet.



"It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life,” she added

Berry went on to say, "A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.”

Pointing out the ‘innate resilience’ she developed as a Black woman, Berry noted the backlash that ‘it got all put on her’.

"And I hate that, to this day, it’s my failure,” she added.

The Academy Award winner further said, "I know I can carry it. I still have a career 20 years later. It’s just part of my story.”

"That’s okay, and I’ve carried other failures and successes. People have opinions, and sometimes they’re louder than others. You just have to keep moving,” The Call actress said.

For those unversed, the movie was released in 2004 and made $84 million with the total budget of $100 million.