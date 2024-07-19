King Charles receives Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace

King Charles on Thursday received President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace.



The palace shared a photo of King Charles with Zelenskyy and said “Today The King received the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace.”

It further said, “The gathering saw 46 European leaders discuss a range of international challenges, opportunities and our common values.”

Earlier, King Charles also met world leaders at Blenheim Palace including the Ukrainian President and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.



The King arrived at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It came a day after King Charles outlined Labour´s first programme for government in 15 years on Wednesday, with promises of economic stability and tougher action on irregular immigration to improving relations with Europe soured by Brexit.