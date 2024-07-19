Sam Smith reveals the aftermath of horror skiing accident

Sam Smith revealed that they were left unable to walk after a horror skiing accident earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer tore their ACL and had to be rescued off a ski slope, which left them "focusing on mental stuff for the last seven months."

According to Daily Mail, Sam explained how the damage is permanent and left them very anxious which they used as an excuse to "get their s**t together."

While speaking about the horror accident for the first time on the Sidetracked podcast, Sam said, "I've been really focusing on my mental stuff for the last seven months because I actually broke my ACL. I completely ripped my ACL. I was skiing. I was an idiot and went on a black slope on the second day."

As per Daily Mail, Sam began at length by admitting, "I got taken down in a blood bag. It was the worst. It's a permanent thing."

Furthermore, while explaining more about the ACL tear, they also stated that, "It's in between your bones and helps you jump and spring around."

In regards to the injuries, Sam told that he couldn't walk for a month on that one leg.

Moreover, in January, Sam was seen walking around NYC while using a cane and wearing an extended knee brace on their right leg.



Despite the injury, Sam will return to the stage next month for a performance at the BBC Proms.

