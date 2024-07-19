 
Jennifer Lopez sends message to Ben Affleck after lonely second anniversary

Jennifer Lopez shows how to live on even in Ben Affleck's absence on their second wedding anniversary

July 19, 2024

Jennifer Lopez does not shy away from putting her hard work on display.

Lopez, 54, seemingly sent a message to her estranged husband Ben Affleck, 51, with her chiseled abs on Thursday after spending their second wedding anniversary away from him.

The Papi songstress was exiting a Hamptons gym with her longtime manager Benny Medina to get to a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible parked outside the gym.

The Atlas star had put her toned abs on full display in a white bralette and mauve sweats and a pair of oversized white-framed sunglasses and silver hoops. She tied her hair into a sleek bun

Lopez ditched the wedding ring yet again after her inconsistency over the past few weeks.

She was last spotted with her wedding band on a bike ride in the Hamptons Tuesday, which she paired with her rare green engagement diamond ring as she spent her wedding anniversary away from her estranged husband.

While Lopez was out with her manager in the same Mercedes-Benz with Medina, Affleck stayed behind in Los Angeles for work on the special occasion. He was spotted arriving at his office wearing a gray suit on Tuesday.

Affleck and Lopez have been fueling split rumours for months, with some sources claiming their marriage has been over since March.

Lopez and Affleck are currently in the process of selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million.

