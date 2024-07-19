BTS Jimin leaves fans excited with new move

BTS member Jimin has released his highly anticipated album MUSE, promising a deeper exploration of his artistic inspirations.



Released on Friday, the artist's second solo album includes seven songs —including Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

As per Billboard, for the project, the BTS member collaborated with Loco and Sofia Carson, experimenting with bold new sounds and styles throughout.

Jimin first announced MUSE in June 2024, which is said to explore his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.

He made his debut as a solo singer in 2018 when he dropped his single Promise. Five years later, he became the first South Korean soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his track Like Crazy.

MUSE is just one of a few projects that Jimin has been working on amid his time in mandatory South Korean military service, in which all of his BTS bandmates except for Jin, who finished his enlistment last month, are currently serving.

Apart from music career, Jimin is also gearing up to release a docu-series titled Are You Sure?! with Jungkook recording the two friends’ travel journey through parts of their home country, the US and Japan.