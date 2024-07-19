 
Geo News

Kate Middleton reacts as she sees 'change' in Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children ---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Kate Middleton reacts as she sees change in Prince William
Kate Middleton reacts as she sees 'change' in Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reacted after she saw change in her husband Prince William in his role as father following her cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, per OK! Magazine, the source has disclosed that the future queen’s cancer diagnosis has brought on a “change” in the Prince of Wales and now he is a different father.

Prince William and Kate share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

The insider told the publication that Prince William has “become more confident and stronger in his role as dad.”

The source also disclosed Kate Middleton’s reaction over change in Prince William, saying “It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate, and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her.”

“Kate has seen the change. And she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing—not just for her, but for the children”, the source further claimed.

Travis Kelce maintains PDA streak at Taylor Swift's second German Eras show
Travis Kelce maintains PDA streak at Taylor Swift's second German Eras show
Stray Kids' new music video delights ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' fans
Stray Kids' new music video delights ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' fans
Kensington Palace makes major announcement prior to Kate Middleton's latest statement video
Kensington Palace makes major announcement prior to Kate Middleton's latest statement
Lady Gaga's fans go wild as she confirms working on new music
Lady Gaga's fans go wild as she confirms working on new music
Prince William is making King Charles' cancer battle worse with Prince Harry
Prince William is making King Charles' cancer battle worse with Prince Harry
BTS Jimin leaves fans excited with new move video
BTS Jimin leaves fans excited with new move
Jade Thirwall leaves fans excited with news of solo single video
Jade Thirwall leaves fans excited with news of solo single
Meghan Markle's pal announces big news after major bombshell video
Meghan Markle's pal announces big news after major bombshell