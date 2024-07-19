Kate Middleton reacts as she sees 'change' in Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reacted after she saw change in her husband Prince William in his role as father following her cancer diagnosis.



According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, per OK! Magazine, the source has disclosed that the future queen’s cancer diagnosis has brought on a “change” in the Prince of Wales and now he is a different father.

Prince William and Kate share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

The insider told the publication that Prince William has “become more confident and stronger in his role as dad.”

The source also disclosed Kate Middleton’s reaction over change in Prince William, saying “It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate, and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her.”

“Kate has seen the change. And she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing—not just for her, but for the children”, the source further claimed.