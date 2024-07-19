 
Travis Kelce maintains PDA streak at Taylor Swift's second German Eras show

NFL star Travis Kelce embraces his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift as they exited the venue

July 19, 2024

Travis Kelce doesn't shy away from making his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift feel special.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen escorting Swift out of the Veltins-Arena on the second night of her Eras Tour stop in Germany.

Kelce, 34, then surprised the Grammy-winning singer as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder while they made their way through the venue in Gelsenkirchen together on Thursday night.

Swift, also 34, hugged him back almost instantly.

Not just that, Swift also acknowledged his presence during her Karma performance, as she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / coming straight home to me."

The NFL star kept it cool in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue shorts for the show, completing his look with some white sneakers and a matching colored hat.

The couple previously packed on PDA at her Wednesday show at the same venue.

However, Kelce's days at the Eras Tour concert is numbered as he is expected to report to the Chiefs training camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. The camp officially begins on Sunday.

His team is currently hosting a mini camp for the rookies and quarterbacks, which started earlier this week.

