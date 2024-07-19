Stray Kids enthralls fans with new mini-album ‘ATE'

K-pop boy band Stray Kids has released a brand new mini-album ATE.



The boy band dropped seven songs such as MOUNTAINS, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.).

On a recent episode of Apple Music’s All About Stray Kids Radio, two members of the band, Bang Chan and Felix, opened up about the new project.

Felix revealed that ATE’s overall concept was something we haven’t done.

Bang Chan agreed to him and added, “Not only is the title track single fresh but ‘a lot of the other songs [are] as well.”

He further said, “It’s all very different… what we recorded, it’s just showing a different side of Stray Kids. Everyone did a really good job.”

All four of the group’s charting projects, including 2022’s Maxident and Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary (EP) and 2023’s Rock-Star and 5-Star, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart.

Stray Kids is the first band to have its first four albums feature at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Alicia Keys.

The boy-band consists of eight-members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.