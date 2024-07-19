 
Kesha hints at relationship status with new move

Kesha donned a bubblegum pink sports wear in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Kesha’s cardboard sign signals her relationship status
Popstar Kesha is letting all the people know about her current relationship status.

The 37-year-old singer was seen carrying a cardboard sign that read: 'I'M SINGLE' as she ran errands in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

She proudly held it up over her head for nearby photographers before getting into her parked car.

As per pictures dropped by Daily Mail, the TiK ToK singer donned a bubblegum pink sports wear which she styled it with a hot pink satin Western shirt and white sneakers.

Earlier this month, Kesha released her single titled, Joyride, making her musical comeback after settling her nearly decade-long legal pursuit against producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

In her exclusive conversation with Forbes earlier this month, the singer declared that she aspires to "change the world,” especially for any artists who are going through situations similar to what she endured.

Giving advice to all the artists out there, the Grammy-nominated singer emphasized on getting “a good lawyer" to regain ownership of your art.

She also enunciated on how she would “do everything in my power to try to change" how the legal system handles such battles.

"I started my own record company and I am coming to change the world, honey, so just hold on tight,” she added.

Her song Joyride marked her first independent music ever since she parted ways with RCA Records and Vector Management last year.

