King Charles makes major decision as Prince William tries to take over monarchy

King Charles has been working on improving his conversational skills, amid concerns that Prince William might potentially take over the monarchy.

According to a new report, the monarch has shown a ‘remarkable improvement’ in his interactions with the crowd as rumours heat up that William has taken charge internally.

Analyzing King Charles and Queen Camilla’s two-day tour of Jersey and Guernsey, a PR expert claimed that the monarch is working on himself to better lead the monarchy.

In a conversation with The Express, PR expert Riley Gardiner said, "From what I've seen, King Charles has demonstrated a remarkable improvement in his interactions with the crowds recently.”

“In contrast to his reserved demeanour in previous outings, King Charles seems to have become more at ease and approachable during recent public appearances and tours.

"He (or his team) have obviously strategised to establish more personal connections with the people he serves and represents,” he added.

This comes after it was reported that the Prince of Wales has stepped up his game as he takes strict actions against Prince Harry.

William does not shy from sharing his opinion on things related to monarchy or the internal issues of the Royal family with King Charles, claimed an expert.

Speaking with GB News, Michael Cole said that the future King of Britain is showing “a strong will” while his father struggles with cancer.

“He’s showing a strong command of things, and a willingness to speak frankly about things he likes and doesn’t like,” he added.