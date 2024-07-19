Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn’t the monster' in toxic workplace scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly still trying to move on from her 2020 accusations.

According to Star report, sources close to DeGeneres recently shared that the comedian and actress doesn't agree to those claims.

DeGeneres faced accusations of mistreating employees and staff members during the time of her host show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The sources claimed that "Ellen acts as if she didn’t do anything wrong, that she wasn’t this monster."

They stated, "In her view, she wasn’t the bad guy."

Following the accusations reportedly of intimidation, racism and sexual misconduct by producers, the actress' talk show concluded in May 2022.

DeGeneres made a comeback to Hollywood with the return of her stand-up comedy for the last time in The Ellen’s Last Stand ... Up Tour.

The tour, according to press release is "long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy" and serve as "the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call."