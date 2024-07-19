 
'Young Sheldon' & 'Big Bang Theory' cast honour legendary Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart, know for his iconic role of Professor Proton in 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' passed away on Thursday

July 19, 2024

Bob Newhart, known for his role as Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory and its prequel, Young Sheldon, passed away at the age of 94 on July 18, 2024.

According to PEOPLE report, following the news of Newhart's passing, the cast of both shows expressed their admiration.

Newhart passed away at his home in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses, as confirmed by his publicist.

As Professor Proton, Newhart portrayed a beloved science show host who was a hero to the show's main character, Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons.

Mayim Bialik, who plays the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, told the outlet, "As a child, the Bob Newhart Show provided countless hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted some of my earliest training in the art of sitcom. When I got to work with alongside him on TBBT, it was absolutely a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Iain Armitage, the star of Young Sheldon said, "Bob’s Professor Proton was inspiring to Sheldon, and his career as an actor was inspiring to me. He was loved and will be missed."

Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar also honored Newhart, highlighting his kindness and humor.

