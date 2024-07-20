Prince Harry is sparking fears as elites refuse to anger royals

Prince Harry has started sparking a lot of fears among Hollywood elites about potentially being shunned from all spheres due to their associations with him.

Revelations about the way Prince Harry and Meghan are treated in Hollywood have been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider in question broke their findings down during a candid interview with Express UK.

In that chat the source made some shocking revelations and said, “Harry and Meghan are being left off guest lists for friend's weddings and other events due to their estrangement from the Royal Family.”

“There is genuine fear that if the Sussexes are invited to a wedding or a christening, it could leave that family excluded from the social circuit which would be one of the biggest faux pas imaginable.”

So “They are being called 'the uninvitables' by friends,” the insider also noted.

A similar sentiments began overtaking the Hollywood sphere when Prince William was asked to take on the role of usher at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding at Chester Cathedral.

At the time, “There was very much a sense of confusion over whether he [Harry] was uninvited or turned it down because William had been asked to be usher.”