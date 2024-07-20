 
Geo News

Prince Harry is sparking fears as elites refuse to anger royals

Experts are starting to fear Prince Harry will cause them to be shunned very soon as well

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2024

Prince Harry is sparking fears as elites refuse to anger royals
Prince Harry is sparking fears as elites refuse to anger royals

Prince Harry has started sparking a lot of fears among Hollywood elites about potentially being shunned from all spheres due to their associations with him.

Revelations about the way Prince Harry and Meghan are treated in Hollywood have been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider in question broke their findings down during a candid interview with Express UK.

In that chat the source made some shocking revelations and said, “Harry and Meghan are being left off guest lists for friend's weddings and other events due to their estrangement from the Royal Family.”

“There is genuine fear that if the Sussexes are invited to a wedding or a christening, it could leave that family excluded from the social circuit which would be one of the biggest faux pas imaginable.”

So “They are being called 'the uninvitables' by friends,” the insider also noted.

A similar sentiments began overtaking the Hollywood sphere when Prince William was asked to take on the role of usher at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding at Chester Cathedral.

At the time, “There was very much a sense of confusion over whether he [Harry] was uninvited or turned it down because William had been asked to be usher.”

Kourtney Kardashian talks about nursing experience with her kids
Kourtney Kardashian talks about nursing experience with her kids
Demi Moore spending time with ex amid Joe Jonas romance rumours: Report
Demi Moore spending time with ex amid Joe Jonas romance rumours: Report
Zach Bryan makes fan's dream come true during latest tour concert
Zach Bryan makes fan's dream come true during latest tour concert
Justin Timberlake spared by Jessica Biel after DUI arrest: Report
Justin Timberlake spared by Jessica Biel after DUI arrest: Report
Mike Tyson makes comeback in the arena for match with Jake Paul
Mike Tyson makes comeback in the arena for match with Jake Paul
Bella Hadid snubbed from latest gig for THIS reason
Bella Hadid snubbed from latest gig for THIS reason
Kevin Costner goes against his words after 'Horizon' flop?
Kevin Costner goes against his words after 'Horizon' flop?
'Audacious' Anna Faris reminisces working with Matthew Perry during 'Friends'
'Audacious' Anna Faris reminisces working with Matthew Perry during 'Friends'